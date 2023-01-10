Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,919 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

