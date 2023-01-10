Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,644 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 3.1 %

AES opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.