Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

