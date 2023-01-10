Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.