Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

