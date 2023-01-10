Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 182,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 30,679 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 177,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

JKHY opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.