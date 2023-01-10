Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

