Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UBER opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

