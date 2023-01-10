World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $16,219,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

