Xponance Inc. Buys 2,227 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,118,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,261 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,313,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,142,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

