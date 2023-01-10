Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DY stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

