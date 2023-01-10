Xponance Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,587.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,473 shares of company stock worth $1,683,472. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

GO stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

