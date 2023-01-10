Xponance Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity

Timken Price Performance

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $76.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.