Xponance Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,834 shares of company stock worth $1,065,775 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health Stock Up 14.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.