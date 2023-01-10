Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $74,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,700 shares of company stock worth $3,830,522. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

