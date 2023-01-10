Xponance Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,329 shares of company stock valued at $40,455,575. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.