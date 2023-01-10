Xponance Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,240,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

