Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 181.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,520 shares of company stock worth $2,240,679. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.