Xponance Inc. Raises Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

