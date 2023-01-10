Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 414,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

