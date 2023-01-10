ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $46.46 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $251.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

