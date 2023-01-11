13,072 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 151.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

