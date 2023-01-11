17,700 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.