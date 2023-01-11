19,300 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

