2,049 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 531,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 190,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,657,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

