26,700 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 98,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXL opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a P/E ratio of 849.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

