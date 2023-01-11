26,700 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 58.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,405,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.