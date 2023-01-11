3,178 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

