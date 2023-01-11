354 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

