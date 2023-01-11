4,626 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock worth $2,990,423 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.