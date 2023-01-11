54,466 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

