626 Financial LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

