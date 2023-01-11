754 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $484.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.12. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

