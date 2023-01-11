7,759 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

