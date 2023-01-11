8,861 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

