Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.
Acuity Brands Price Performance
Acuity Brands stock opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.
