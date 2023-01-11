Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,893.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 198,758 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,815.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 13,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Alphabet by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 153,661 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

