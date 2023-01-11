AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,072 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $155.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

