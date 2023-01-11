AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 643,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 409,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $74,472,586. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $228.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

