AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

TSN opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

