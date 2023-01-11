AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

