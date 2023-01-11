AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

