AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

