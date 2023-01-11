AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of TRP opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

