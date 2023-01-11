AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

