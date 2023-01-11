AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.