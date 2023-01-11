AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

