AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,748 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 989,846 shares of company stock valued at $33,645,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

VNOM opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

