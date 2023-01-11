AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

