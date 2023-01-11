AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

